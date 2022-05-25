Chihuahuas Shrug off 7-1 Deficit, Score 15 of Last 16 Runs

May 25, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 7-1 in the fourth inning Wednesday and came back to beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 16-8. It was the second consecutive game that El Paso won after being behind by six runs.

San Diego Padres outfielder Matt Beaty went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs in his second MLB injury rehab game with El Paso. Chihuahuas center fielder Luis Liberato went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. El Paso shortstop C.J. Abrams went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Chihuahuas relievers Grant Gavin and Ian Krol both pitched scoreless outings during the Chihuahuas' mid-game comeback.

The Chihuahuas scored nine runs in a 13-batter bottom of the seventh inning. It was the highest-scoring inning by El Paso's offense this season. The Chihuahuas' 16 total runs were also a 2022 season high. El Paso is now 6-2 versus Sugar Land this season.

Team Records: Sugar Land (16-28), El Paso (24-20)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Hunter Brown (2-3, 2.43) vs. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (1-2, 4.99). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.