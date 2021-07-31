Aviators Drop Second in a Row to Tacoma, 6-3

Through the first two months of the 2021 season, the Aviators and their fans witnessed a quality starting pitching performance about as often as they witnessed a full moon. That's completely changed in recent weeks, as the starting staff has been on-point far more often than not.

That certainly has been the case in the first two games of the team's six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers at Las Vegas Ballpark, with right-handers Miguel Romero and Brian Howard each delivering strong performances. Unfortunately, they weren't quite strong enough.

Despite more than doubling their hit total from Thursday's 4-1 loss to Tacoma, the Aviators once again struggled to get across home plate Friday, falling 6-3 to the Rainiers before a crowd of 6,409. Las Vegas, which entered its 12-game homestand on an 8-1 run at Las Vegas Ballpark, has now dropped consecutive home games for the first time since starting July with three straight home losses.

With the two defeats, the Aviators (37-37) fell back to .500 for the season and now trail second-place Tacoma (41-33) by four games and first-place Reno by nine games in the Triple-A West Western Division.

After picking up just five hits (but seven walks) in the series-opener against the Rainiers, Las Vegas on Friday rapped out 11 hits - all singles - and received another five walks. But as was the case the previous night, when they went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base, the Aviators failed to cash in on several scoring opportunities. This time, they went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position and once again stranded 10 runners.

As a result, Las Vegas wasted an outstanding performance by Howard, who took the mound with a 9.33 ERA in seven home appearances (compared with a 2.67 ERA in six games on the road).

Just like Romero on Thursday, Howard got off to a shaky start, surrendering two first-inning runs. However, like Romero, Howard settled down from there, retiring 13 of the final 17 batters he faced. His only other mistake came in the top of the third when Rainiers leadoff hitter Donovan Walton blasted the first pitch over the center-field wall.

Howard ended up allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings, with three of his five strikeouts coming in his final inning of work.

After Howard threw his 69th and final pitch, the Aviators' offense finally broke through thanks to a pair of long-overdue clutch hits in the bottom of the fifth. Center fielder Luis Barrera and second baseman Nate Mondou led off the inning with consecutive singles off Tacoma relief pitcher David Huff. Two outs later, first baseman Francisco Peña and designated hitter Austin Allen looped a couple of flares over shortstop that traveled about a combined 250 feet, but that was far enough to drive home both Barrera and Mondou and trim the Rainiers' lead to 3-2.

Prior to the RBI singles by Peña and Allen, Las Vegas had been 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position in the series. However, Huff got out of the jam by retiring catcher Carlos Pèrez on a soft lineout to shortstop, then retired the next six hitters in a row.

In the bottom of the eighth, though, it briefly looked like Las Vegas was going to tie the game - if not take the lead - when Peña (leading off the inning) and Pèrez (with on and one out) hit balls to the deepest part of center field. But as the fans rose to their feet in anticipation of the balls leaving the park, Tacoma's Luis Liberato caught both with his back against the wall.

The Rainiers then appeared to end any possibility of final-inning drama when they sent seven hitters to the plate and scored three insurance runs in the top of the ninth to take a 6-2 lead. But the Aviators refused to quit, as Skye Bolt (one-out single), Mondou (one-out walk) and Vimael Machín (two-out RBI single) put together outstanding at-bats against Tacoma closer Jason Grimm.

After Machín's hit moved Mondou to second base, Peña walked to the plate suddenly representing the tying run. He worked the count to 3-2 but was called out on strikes when home plate umpire Junior Valentine ruled that Grimm's fastball clipped the outside corner.

GAME NOTES: Machín, Peña and Allen each recorded two hits and one RBI, with Peña extending his hitting streak to five games. He's batting .318 (7-for-22) during the streak. ... Las Vegas turned three double plays in the game. ... Not counting last Saturday's game at Salt Lake that was suspended after one inning, Aviators starting pitchers have gone at least five innings in 16 of 19 games dating to July 6, including the last 11 in row. ... Relief pitcher Sam Moll, who was optioned from the Oakland A's on Thursday, was terrific in his Aviators debut, tossing 1 1/3 perfect innings. His very first pitch was a big one: With two on and one out in the top of the seventh, he induced an inning-ending double play grounder. ... Las Vegas used six pitchers, with Adam Kolarek, James Naile, Moll, Grant Holmes and Reymin Gudan following Howard. ... Seven of the first eight hitters in Tacoma's lineup had at least one hit.

MORE ROSTER MOVES: The Oakland A's made another trade Friday, and once again it affected their Triple-A club in a big way. The A's acquired catcher Yan Gomes and second baseman Josh Harrison from the Washington Nationals; to make room for both players on the 40-man roster, Aviators closer Domingo Acevedo and second baseman Jacob Wilson were designated for assignment.

Acevedo was 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and a team-high six saves in 21 relief appearances with Las Vegas this year, while Wilson hit .288 with 14 homers, 17 doubles and 46 RBI in 49 games for the Aviators before being promoted to Oakland on July 8. He was optioned back to Las Vegas on Thursday, but never rejoined the team before being released.

Both players can now be claimed off waivers by any of the 29 other major league teams. If they go unclaimed, they can either rejoin the Oakland organization or declare free agency.

In addition to Acevedo and Wilson, the Aviators this week also said goodbye to outfielder Greg Deichmann and starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo, whom the A's included in trades to the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins, respectively.

With the departures of Wilson, Deichmann and first baseman Frank Schwindel - who was released on July 16 to clear a 40-man roster spot and subsequently claimed by the Cubs - the Aviators have lost three players who collectively hit .302 with 34 homers, 122 RBI, 129 runs, 42 doubles and 89 walks.

ON DECK: The Aviators and Rainiers resume their six-game series Saturday, with Paul Blackburn (3-5, 4.71 ERA) slated to take the mound for Las Vegas and oppose fellow right-hander Robert Dugger (0-4, 10.35).

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., with the first 2,000 fans through the gates receiving a Steiner's beer cup presented by Steiner's Pub.

Catch every Aviators game throughout the season on Raider Nation Radio 920-AM, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @AviatorsLV.

