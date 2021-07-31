RHP Hunter Brown Promoted to Skeeters

July 31, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Houston Astros have promoted RHP Hunter Brown from Double A Corpus Christi to the Sugar Land Skeeters.

Brown, who's rated as the Astros' No. 4 prospect by MLB.com, has gone 1-4 with a 4.20 ERA (23 ER/49.1) and has struck out 76 batters. His 13.9 strikeouts-per-nine-innings leads Astros minor leaguers (min. 30 IP) and he ranks seventh in Double A Central in strikeouts.

The Astros selected Brown in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft Wayne State University.

Tickets for the rest of the Skeeters' 2021 regular season are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.