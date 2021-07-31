Chihuahuas Split Doubleheader Saturday

July 31, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Sugar Land 6 El Paso 4 - Saturday - Game 1

WP: Solomon (5-0)

LP: Ramirez (0-2)

S: Blanco (13)

Time: 2:41

The Sugar Land Skeeters defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-4 in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader at Constellation Field. The doubleheader was due to a rainout in Sugar Land on May 24.

Gosuke Katoh reached base in all three of his plate appearances in the loss, going 2-for-2 with a walk. Kyle McGrath allowed four earned runs in a three-inning spot start on his 29th birthday.

San Diego Padres reliever Nick Ramirez allowed two earned runs in two innings in his third MLB injury rehab assignment appearance.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Skeeters Live | 07/31/21 (milb.com)

El Paso 2 Sugar Land 1 - Saturday - Game 2

WP: Guerrero (3-0)

LP: Kelly (1-2)

S: Norwood (3)

Time: 2:41

Attn: 4,597

The Chihuahuas earned a doubleheader split by beating the Skeeters 2-1 in Game 2.

The game was tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning when Yorman Rodriguez came off the bench and hit a solo home run against former Chihuahuas pitcher Michael Kelly. It was El Paso's second pinch-hit homer of the season, following Webster Rivas' on July 26 at home against Albuquerque.

El Paso's James Norwood pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh inning for his second save in as many nights. Norwood has faced six batters in the series and has struck out five of them. The Chihuahuas are now 25-23 all-time in doubleheader games.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Skeeters Live | 07/30/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (31-43), Sugar Land (43-32)

Next Game: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Caleb Boushley (3-2, 5.56) vs. Sugar Land RHP J.P. France (3-0, 2.65). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.