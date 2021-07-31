Rainiers Ground Aviators, Win in Vegas Again

Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (41-33), winners of four straight and five of six, made it a 2-0 start to the road trip in Las Vegas on Friday night, with a 6-3 win over the Aviators (37-37). The victory improved the Rainiers to 17-15 on the road this season.

A Jake Fraley (MLB rehab) single and a Dillon Thomas walk set the table for Taylor Trammell, who staked Tacoma to a 2-0 first inning lead on a consecutive night, with a two-run double that rolled all the way to the centerfield wall. Donovan Walton made it 3-0 with a solo shot to the right-center alley in the third, his third Triple-A homer this season.

Asher Wojciechowski, making consecutive starts for the New York Yankees and the Rainiers, tossed four innings in his Tacoma debut. He scattered five hits, walked a batter and struck out six without allowing a run.

A string of four singles in the fifth got the Aviators off the ground. Francisco Pena and Austin Allen each drove in a run, trimming the Rainiers lead to 3-2.

Leading by the same score in the ninth, Tacoma put the game away, beginning with three one-out singles by Jose Marmolejos, Wyatt Mathisen and Luis Liberato (RBI), stretching the Rainiers lead to 4-2. It was 5-2 after Walton notched his second RBI of the night, doubling to left to score Mathisen. Liberato then scored on a balk for the sixth Rainiers run. Las Vegas added one during the home ninth on a Vimael Machin RBI single.

Tacoma will next be in action on Saturday night, another 7:05 PT first pitch at Las Vegas Ballpark. RHP Robert Dugger is scheduled to start for the Rainiers, against Aviators RHP Paul Blackburn.

