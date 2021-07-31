Aces Notes

One Song Glory:

The Aces dropped game two to the River Cats, 7-4, despite smacking a pair of ninth-inning solo home runs.

Seth Beer recorded his third career multi-homer game, drilling two solo dingers in three at-bats off of Sacramento's pitching.

Kevin McCanna's scoreless-inning streak was snapped with one out in the first, capping it off at 9.1 frames of blank work.

Jake McCarthy increased his hitting streak to seven games with a 1-for-4 showing, slapping a triple to right-center in the eighth inning.

You'll See:

Ramos has been on fire since the start of July, boasting a .391/.475/.565 slash line while going 27-for-69 at the dish in 20 games. Of his 27 base knocks, 21 have been singles to along with a trio of home runs, three doubles, 15 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

McCarthy has been on a tear since the start of the Round Rock series on July 22. After game one against the Express, the outfielder was slashing .174/.273/.384. Since that game, McCarthy has been riding a seven-game hit streak and bumping his slash line to .235/.315/.417. During his successful hitting stretch, the 24-year-old has put forth a 12-for-29 showing for a .414 batting average along with a trio of RBIs and four runs scored.

After a slow start to his Triple-A career, Jose Herrera has been one of the Aces' hottest hitters when in the lineup through July. Reno's catcher is slashing .317/.446/.467 with 19 hits, 12 RBIs and seven tallies in 20 appearances.

After a rough first month in Triple-A, Humberto Mejia turned around his season in July by bringing his ERA down from 70.20 to 6.13 in just seven starts. Since July 1, Mejia holds a perfect 3-0 record while surrendering 10 runs on 28 hits and punching out 27 batters in 29 innings of work.

Kevin McCanna has been near-lights out since returning from the injured list on July 2, making six appearances, four of which were starts, and allowing just five runs on 13 hits in 15.2 innings of work. The Aces' right-hander also rode a 9.1-inning shutout streak from July 6-30, striking out 10 batters along the way.

No Day but Today:

After spending the entire year in Triple-A, Drew Ellis made his long-awaited debut in the Majors, slapping a pinch-hit single to left in the sixth. In 65 games this year, the Diamondbacks' infielder put forth a .286/.396/.554 slash line to go along with a team-leading 13 home runs, 52 RBIs and 49 runs scored.

Fellow Aces' teammate Miguel Aguilar also made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30, recording a perfect inning and punching out one batter in the seventh. In 33 appearances with the Aces, Aguilar boasted a 3-2 record with a 2.90 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 31 innings of work.

Catscratch Club:

Despite the worst record in the division, Sacramento has been one of the hottest hitting teams in Minor League Baseball. The club is hitting a second-best .285 with 753 hits this season behind Reno's MiLB-leading .289 batting average and 755 base knocks.

The McCarthy brothers have been hot at the dish since July 22, combining for 22 hits in 55 at-bats (.400), six RBIs and nine runs scored.

Henry and Heliot Ramos have also been on a tear since Sacramento's Ramos was called up on July 22, registering 13 hits, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored in 16 combined games played.

In July, Sacramento has scored the second-most runs in Triple-A West with 173 tallies on 267 hits but holds the highest tally total in all of Triple-A with 172 surrendered.

Akeel Morris will make his first start against the Aces this season as he takes the hill opposite Arizona Diamondbacks' starter Seth Frankoff, who is on an MLB rehab assignment. Morris has received the starting nod in three of his four appearances since being called up earlier this month, going 1-2 with a 9.50 ERA while the opposition is batting .338 against him.

You're What You Own:

The Aces became the first team to reach the 200-run plateau with exactly 200 in the seventh inning or later. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .318 batting average, 268 hits, 43 home runs, 47 doubles and 10 triples after the sixth frame.

With its Minor League-leading 200 tallies and .318 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 27 more runs than Beloit with 173 and 24 more points than second-best Quad City with a .284 mark.

Lalli's squad remains in second place in all of professional baseball with 54 runs scored in the ninth inning, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays with 57 tallies. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .323 batting average, leaping Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a .319 mark.

The Biggest Little City's team has been nearly unstoppable in the second half of contests, boasting a 12-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

