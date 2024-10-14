Austin Watson Recalled by Detroit, Ville Husso Assigned to Griffins

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Austin Watson

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled forward Austin Watson from the Grand Rapids Griffins and assigned goaltender Ville Husso to the Griffins.

In his first two games as a Griffin this past weekend, Watson posted three assists, seven penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. The former 18th overall pick in 2010 suited up for 33 contests with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, showing four points (2-2-4), 93 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Watson has spent 11 seasons in the NHL since 2012-13 and has notched 118 points (60-58-118), 705 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating in 515 career games. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native had spent his entire AHL career with the Milwaukee Admirals prior to this season, last competing in the league during the 2018-19 season. The 32-year-old has totaled 135 points (73-62-135), 96 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating in 236 career AHL outings.

Husso has competed in one game with the Red Wings this season. Last campaign, the 29-year-old was limited to 19 NHL games with Detroit due to injury and showed a 9-5-2 record with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Husso made his Griffins debut last season on Jan. 26 during a conditioning stint, collecting a 25-save shutout over the Belleville Senators. Throughout his six-year NHL career, the Helsinki, Finland, native has a combined 69-41-16 ledger with a 3.03 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 133 appearances. At the AHL level, Husso has logged a 51-54-16 mark with a 2.68 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 130 contests.

