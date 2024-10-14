Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Opening Weekend

October 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Opening Weekend. The Silver Knights will face off against the Calgary Wranglers in back-to-back games at Lee's Family Forum on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. PT and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. PT.

On Friday, Opening Knight festivities will include activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard starting at 5 p.m. The first 3,000 fans will receive a Town Crier Trumpet. Opening Knight is presented by Lee's Discount Liquor.

On Saturday, the first 3,000 fans will receive a popcorn bucket, with the first 1,000 fans also receiving a free popcorn voucher.

The Silver Knights' award winning in-game entertainment team will debut a brand-new version of their pregame show Friday evening.

Fans who are unable to attend in person can view Friday's game on Vegas 34 or listen on 1230 The Game, while Saturday's game can be watched on AHLTV on FloHockey with a paid subscription or 1230 The Game. Both broadcasts will feature HSK play-by-play broadcaster Brian McCormack.

Tickets for Opening Weekend are still available.

