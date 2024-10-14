Charlotte's Aidan McDonough Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Charlotte Checkers forward Aidan McDonough has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 13, 2024.

McDonough scored four goals in two games, including a pair of game-winning tallies, to help the Checkers open the 2024-25 season with consecutive road victories against Atlantic Division opponents.

In Saturday's opener at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, McDonough recorded his first career hat trick, tying the game at 3-3 midway through the second period and then breaking a 5-5 deadlock with two more goals in the third as Charlotte outlasted the Penguins, 7-6. Then on Sunday afternoon, McDonough's second-period tally snapped a scoreless draw and sent the Checkers to a 3-0 win at Bridgeport.

McDonough enters his second professional season in 2024-25 after recording 11 goals and eight assists in 58 AHL games as a rookie with the Abbotsford Canucks a year ago. Originally a seventh-round selection by Vancouver in the 2019 NHL Draft, McDonough joined the Checkers after attending training camp with the Florida Panthers this fall. The native of Milton, Mass., played four seasons at Northeastern University and made his NHL debut following his senior year, collecting one goal in six games with Vancouver.

