Hugo Ollas Reassigned to Wolf Pack, Blake Mclaughlin Loaned to Bloomington Bison

October 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Additionally, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced that forward Blake McLaughlin has been loaned to the Bison by the Wolf Pack.

Ollas, 22, appeared in 21 games with NCAA Merrimack College during the 2023-24 season, posting a 7-12-0 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average. Throughout three seasons with the Warriors, Ollas compiled a record of 27-27-0 with a .914 save percentage, 2.48 goals-against average, and six shutouts over 60 games.

The native of Linköping, SWE, was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team following the 2022-23 season, his sophomore year.

After signing his entry-level contract with the Rangers on March 15, 2024, Ollas joined the Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. He made his professional debut on April 20, 2024, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. He collected his first career victory that night, making 14 saves.

The 6'7", 251-pound netminder was selected in the seventh round, 197 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

McLaughlin, 24, split the 2023-24 season between the AHL's San Diego Gulls and the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers. With the Oilers, McLaughlin scored 25 points (11 g, 14 a) in 21 games. Last spring, he added four assists in the club's four Kelly Cup Playoff games.

The native of Grand Rapids, MN, also recorded two assists in 29 games with the Gulls.

Throughout three pro seasons, McLaughlin has appeared in 60 games with the Gulls at the AHL level and scored three points (1 g, 2 a). He's also recorded 59 points (25 g, 34 a) in 64 ECHL games during that span, all with the Oilers.

Before turning pro, the 5'11", 161-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey with the University of Minnesota. As a member of the Golden Gophers, McLaughlin dressed in 142 games and scored 105 points (38 g, 67 a). He helped lead the club to a B1G Championship in 2021 and a B1G Regular Season Championship during the 2021-22 campaign.

McLaughlin was selected in the third round, 79 th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks.

