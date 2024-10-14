Aidan McDonough Named AHL Player of the Week
October 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
After taking over offensively in Charlotte's first two games of the season, Aidan McDonough has been named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week.
The 24-year-old currently leads the league with four goals through the first week of play. McDonough, who signed an AHL deal with Charlotte this past offseason, opened the season with a hat trick in the team's thrilling comeback victory against the Penguins, then notched the game-winning goal the following night in the Checkers' 3-0 win over the Islanders.
McDonough is the 14th Checkers player to ever win the AHL's Player of the Week award and the first since Owen Tippett on March 14, 2022.
