Aidan McDonough Named AHL Player of the Week

October 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

After taking over offensively in Charlotte's first two games of the season, Aidan McDonough has been named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week.

The 24-year-old currently leads the league with four goals through the first week of play. McDonough, who signed an AHL deal with Charlotte this past offseason, opened the season with a hat trick in the team's thrilling comeback victory against the Penguins, then notched the game-winning goal the following night in the Checkers' 3-0 win over the Islanders.

McDonough is the 14th Checkers player to ever win the AHL's Player of the Week award and the first since Owen Tippett on March 14, 2022.

