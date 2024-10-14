Providence Bruins Assign Millman to Mariners
October 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, October 14, that the Providence Bruins have assigned defenseman Mason Millman to the Maine Mariners.
