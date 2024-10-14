Chase Matthew to Perform Post-Game January 24

October 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that Country Music star Chase Matthew will perform LIVE, post-game on Friday, January 24th after the Ads take on the Charlotte Checkers in FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night.

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes will go on sale shortly for as little as $20. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket.

Fans can purchase tickets for the hockey-music doubleheader at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling (414) 227-0550. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

This is the first show in the 2025 Admirals Concert Series. The remaining three shows will be release shortly.

Rolling out new music like "First" with big moves on tap, Warner Music Nashville's Chase Matthew continues to make his case as one of Country's boldest new voices. A Music City native, the rising star began his career by blazing an independent trail, leveraging an infectious country-or-nothing personality, rowdy live performances, and authentic music built around his low-slung vocal twang.

Amassing 1 BILLION+ global career streams (with more than 315 MILLION global streams on his first RIAA PLATINUM-certified smash, "County Line"), Matthew has garnered 1.5 MILLION+ followers across social media; named "One to Watch" by HITS; Opry NextStage Class of 2024; and among MusicRow's Next Big Thing Class of 2024.

Since releasing his sophomore album, Come Get Your Memory, he spent 2023 selling out venues across the nation on his headline COME GET YOUR MEMORY TOUR, while also appearing at major festivals and more. His GOLD-certified debut single "Love You Again" is Top 15-and-rising at Country radio, and along with releasing his six-song EP We All Grow Up - a mix of backroad swagger and broken hearts - he's set to spend this year extending his wildly popular headline trek, as well as joining runs with Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.

