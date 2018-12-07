Austin Wagner Assigned to Ontario

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Austin Wagner to Ontario.

The 21-year-old Wagner (born June 23, 1997) is a 6-1, 185-pound native of Calgary, Alberta who has played in 18 games during his first NHL season, recording four points (1-3=4) and four penalty minutes. He scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 21 vs. Colorado. Wagner has also tallied two goals from five AHL games played with the Reign.

