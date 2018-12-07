Austin Wagner Assigned to Ontario
December 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Austin Wagner to Ontario.
The 21-year-old Wagner (born June 23, 1997) is a 6-1, 185-pound native of Calgary, Alberta who has played in 18 games during his first NHL season, recording four points (1-3=4) and four penalty minutes. He scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 21 vs. Colorado. Wagner has also tallied two goals from five AHL games played with the Reign.
The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
