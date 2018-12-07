Stockton Kicks off Weekend Series with Manitoba Moose Tonight at 7 PM

December 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Friday, December 7, 2018

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Friday, December 7, 2018

Time: 7:00 PM

Broadcast: Spreaker, iHeartRadio & AHLTV at 6:45 p.m.

For the live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned at the end of the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game with your chance to win an autographed puck from Rob Hamilton.

TONIGHT

Stockton hosts the Manitoba Moose on Friday night for the first of two straight games this weekend between the two clubs at Stockton Arena. The Heat are well rested with a full week of practice for the first time since October. For Manitoba, they come into Northern California at the end of a two-week California road trip. The two clubs don't meet again until April when Stockton heads north of the border for their second to last road trip of the season.

Tonight is 90's Night at Stockton Arena and the Heat are hosting a toy drive to collect gifts for those in need this Holiday season. It is also Fry-Day presented by Golden State Restaurant Group McDonald's. Fans take your McDonald's receipt from participating GSRG McDonald's and bring it to the Stockton Arena Box Office for a buy-one, get-one free ticket deal!

WHO TO WATCH

Andrew Nielsen is expected to make his Stockton Heat debut tonight on the blue line. Ten days ago, the Calgary Flames acquired Nielsen from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Morgan Klimchuk. Nielsen practiced all week for the club this week and is expected to make his debut tonight for the Stockton Heat. The 22-year-old defenseman is in his third pro season and will wear number 28 for the Stockton Heat.

Nielsen stands at 6-4, 230 lbs. and is an imposing figure for the opposition to deal with. Offensively, the 22-year-old can put the puck in the back of the net, highlighted by his 20 goals over the last two seasons with the Toronto Marlies. With Nielsen drawing into the lineup, there is a good chance that Stockton's backend tonight will feature six left-shooting defensemen.

BUDDY WITH OLD BUDDIES

First-year Heat forward, Buddy Robinson will play against his former team tonight for the first time. Robinson played last season with the Moose, skating in 74 games and scoring a career-high 25 goals. Robinson is still looking to find that same scoring touch this season in Stockton. Robinson's familiarity with his old club and willingness to play a physical style of hockey makes Robinson an important element to the Heat's game plan against a physical Manitoba team.

POIRIER AND CARROLL BACK IN STOCKTON

Emile Poirier and Austin Carroll both spent the last three seasons in Stockton and are both playing at Stockton Arena tonight for the first time as visitors. Carroll was signed on Tuesday to a PTO with the Moose and has only appeared in one game for Manitoba. Poirier and Carroll rank fourth and sixth respectively in all-time games played for the Stockton Heat. Poirier ranks fifth all time in team history with 77 points and Carroll is second all-time in Heat penalty minutes, trailing only Ryan Lomberg.

ROOKIES STAY TOGETHER

Rookies Dillon Dube, Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips all played on the same line in the two games last weekend against Ontario and San Jose. The trio of speedy forwards all recorded points and combined for six total points in the two games. Gawdin and Phillips have each been in Stockton all season, but Dube was just recently assigned to the club last week.

Dube registered three assists in the two games last weekend and was impressive playing alongside fellow rookies Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips. Last year Dube picked up four points in six games for the Heat after finishing his Junior career in Kelowna.

Dube skated in 20 games for the Calgary Flames to start the season, recording a goal and four assists, spending most of his fall playing alongside former Heat forwards Garnet Hathaway and Mark Jankowski.

SOLID PENALTY KILL

Stockton's penalty kill is red hot right now and after killing off all three chances against San Jose last Saturday, Stockton is a perfect 10/10 over the last three contests. The Heat PK is 31 of their last 35 on the penalty kill over the last ten games. Since Wednesday, November 14th in Colorado, Stockton is operating at 88.6% on the penalty kill.

HEAT STARS IN CALGARY

Stockton's pipeline of prospects continues to head north to the Calgary Flames. Last night in Calgary's 2-0 win over Minnesota, the Flames dressed seven former Stockton Heat players. Although David Rittich did not get the start in goal, the Flames still showcased Mark Jankowski, Garnet Hathaway, Andrew Mangiapane, Ryan Lomberg, Rasmus Andersson and Oliver Kylington.

INTERESTING FACT

The Heat love Friday's. Stockton holds an impressive 6-1-0 record on Friday nights, including a perfect 3-0 record on home ice for all Friday games presented by Golden State Restaurant Group McDonald's.

