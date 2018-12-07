Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, December 7
December 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The set-up
After five days off, the Belleville Senators will look to get back into the win column tonight against the Laval Rocket.
Belleville (10-12-1-0) sits seventh in the ever moving North Division but are only two points out of a playoff spot as six points separate second through seventh. The Sens' continue to find success at home as the are 7-6 at CAA Arena this season.
Laval (8-13-2-1) sit bottom of the North Division on 19 points in large part due to scoring just 62 goals this season, tied for the third fewest in the AHL, and having the worst power play in the AHL at just 12 percent.
Roster notes
The Senators will have a different look tonight after the trade of forward Ben Sexton Wednesday to the Penguins that saw Tobias Lindberg and Stefan Elliott come to Belleville in return. Elliott is expected to play tonight while Lindberg will miss out due to injury.
Belleville also recalled forward Daniel Ciampini from his loan with Brampton Thursday evening.
No comment yet from head coach Troy Mann on who starts tonight as Marcus Hogberg and Filip Gustavsson look to continue their recent good form.
Previous history
In two games so far this season in Laval, each team has collected a win. Belleville is 6-7-1 all-time against the Rocket. The teams will meet another nine times this season after tonight.
Who to watch
Sens forward Paul Carey continues to be a difference-maker at the AHL level as he's coming off of a two-point game last Saturday and has 15 points in 17 games this season, the third most on the Sens.
Laval defenceman Victor Mete was recently sent to the AHL after spending the first 72 games of his pro career in the NHL. He scored his first pro goal last Saturday against Utica.
Where to watch
Friday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.
The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.
