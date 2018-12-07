San Diego Gulls Sign Right Wing Matt Berry to PTO

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed right wing Matt Berry to a professional tryout (PTO).

Berry, 26 (8/18/92), scored 13-9=22 points with a +12 rating and 30 penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. At the time of his signing, the 5-10, 180-pound forward ranked second in goals, tied second in plus/minus and third in points among Utah leaders. Berry was named the ECHL Player of the Week on for the week of Nov. 19-25 after scoring nine points (4-5=9) with a +8 rating in three contests.

Berry has skated in 20 career AHL games with San Diego (2015-16) and Norfolk (2014-15), recording 3-1=4 points with four PIM. The Canton, Mich. native has collected 67-98=165 points with a +54 rating and 156 PIM in 170 career ECHL games with Utah and Florida.

