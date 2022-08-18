August 18, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 18, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







WEDNESDAY'S GAME - The Sea Dogs dropped the second game of the series, 3-2 to the Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium on Wednesday. The Fightin Phils jumped on the scoreboard first and took the 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with a two-run home run by Carlos De La Cruz off of Sea Dogs' starter Brian Van Belle. Portland answered in the top of the fifth inning. After Christian Koss was hit by a pitch, he moved to second on a single to right field by Hudson Potts. Nick Northcut then lined a two-run double to left field and the Sea Dogs tied the game, 2-2. Reading took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning. After a lead-off single by Wendell Rijo, he then stole second base. Jaihlyn Ortiz drove him home with a single to left field and the Fightin Phils led, 3-2. Fightin Phils reliever Brian Marconi entered for the ninth inning, putting away the Sea Dogs 3-2.

CHANGES AT THE TOP - The standings for the Northeast Division were shaken up after Wednesday's matchup. The Somerset Patriots are in possession of first place, leading Portland by a half-game. With Reading's win on Wednesday, they leapfrog the Hartford Yard Goats in the standings, taking third place and trailing the Patriots by 3.5 games. Hartford has fallen to fourth place in the standings, dropping after going 2-8 over their last 10 games.

NORTHCUT HEATING UP - Nick Northcut has enjoyed his most successful stretch of baseball with the Sea Dogs over the last six games. During this span, he has gone 7-for-23 (.304) with two doubles, five RBI, one walk, and two runs scored. On August 9, Northcut's batting average sat at .189. Over the past six games, his average has risen to .214, along with his on-base percentage moving to .241.

DEARDEN'S SUMMER SURGE - Over his first eight games of August, Tyler Dearden is hitting .348. Taking it even further back, looking at his last 15 games, the numbers are even more impressive. Dearden is 17-for-47 (.362) with six doubles, two homers, 10 walks, and two runs scored over the last 15 games. The quality of at-bats from Dearden gives him a .475 batting average over this timeframe, helping raise his season OBP to .376 currently.

KEEPING IT CLOSE IN READING - Until this week, Portland and Reading were tied over their first two series. Now that the Fightin Phils have taken the first two games of the series, they now lead the season series 8-6. The previous series both took a similar route to finish. Reading won the final three games of the first series in Portland to force a tie. Portland did the same in the second series in Reading, taking the final two games to tie the series. Overall this season, the Sea Dogs are outscoring the Fightin Phils 47-41 in games where they play each other.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 18, 2008 - Zach Daeges delivered a pinch-hit, infield- RBI single in the bottom of the 9th inning, giving Portland a 3-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators. Daniel Bard (4-1) pitched a perfect ninth to earn his second win in as many outings. Diaz scored all three runs, including the tying run in the fourth inning on Iggy Suarez's two-out, RBI single.

PITCHING MATCHUP - Red Sox No. 7 prospect Bryan Mata is set to take the mound for the third game in Reading this week. He is coming off one of his best performances of the season, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on August 12. This was a nice bounce-back start from August 6, where he allowed five runs (four earned) over 5.2 innings while striking out six and walking five. At the Double-A level this season, Mata is carrying a 2.45 ERA and a 3-2 record, holding opponents to a .200 batting average. â

