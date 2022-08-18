RubberDucks to Host Browns vs Steelers Watch Party

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will host a watch party powered by FirstEnergy for the Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers game on Thursday, September 22 at Canal Park. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m. and kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets for the watch party are $10 with proceeds benefiting the Summa Health Foundation. Concessions will be available during the watch party.

"We are excited to bring a new and unique way for fans to take in one of the biggest rivalries in football, RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. "We want to thank the NFL and the Browns for allowing us to give fans the ability to watch the game on the Canal Park big screen. We can't wait to turn the ballpark into a second Dawg Pound for Thursday Night Football."

Fans can watch the game from anywhere in the seating bowl or in the outfield grass.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or by visiting akronrubberducks.com.

