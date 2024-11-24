Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at Orlando City SC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals

November 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen vs. Orlando City SC

ORLANDO, Fla. - Atlanta United fell 1-0 to Orlando City SC Sunday at Inter&Co Stadium in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Brad Guzan made his 300th MLS appearance including the playoffs and made three saves to keep Atlanta in the match until the end.

Orlando created the first dangerous chance of the match in the fifth minute when a cross from the left side reached an open Dagur Thorhallsson inside the box. The defender struck a left-footed shot off the right post that bounced directly to Ramiro Enrique, who placed a shot on goal that was cleared off the line by Saba Lobjanidze.

The Lions took the lead in the 39th minute through Enrique. Orlando delivered a corner kick into the box that Atlanta was unable to clear as the ball fell to Enrique inside the six-yard box who poked the ball past Guzan.

Atlanta continued to absorb pressure for the rest of the first half as Orlando controlled 64 percent of the possession. Interim head coach Rob Valentino was forced to make his first substitution in the 43rd minute, bringing on forward Daniel Ríos for an injured Jamal Thiaré.

Ríos would have to come off just seconds into the second half after the ball struck him in the face, forcing Valentino to make another change and bring on defender Ronald Hernández and move Lobjanidze to the forward position.

Xande Silva came on in the 69th minute and Tristan Muyumba replaced an injured Stian Gregersen in the 74th minute as Atlanta attempted to find an equalizing goal.

Atlanta's best look came in second-half stoppage time, when Hernández made a run down the right side and delivered a cross into the box to Alexey Miranchuk, however his headed attempt went over the crossbar. On the final sequence of the match, Pedro Amador whipped in a low cross towards Derrick Williams, but his shot attempt was blocked before the full time whistle blew.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 14-4 Orlando

Shots on target: 4-0 Orlando

Corner kicks: 5-4 Orlando

Fouls Committed: 7-5 Orlando

xG: 1.5 - 0.3 Orlando

Possession: 51-49 Orlando

Passing accuracy: 86-84 Orlando

Scoring

ORL - Ramiro Enrique 39'

Disciplinary

ATL - Derrick Williams Y 59'

Notes

Brad Guzan made his 300th MLS appearance (Regular Season + Playoffs), becoming just the 10th goalkeeper in league history to reach 300 games played.

Dax McCarty made his 523rd (Regular Season + Playoffs) and final MLS appearance of his 19-year career. He announced his retirement earlier this year.

Attendance: 25,046

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Pedro Amador

D: Luis Abram

D: Derrick Williams

D: Stian Gregersen (Tristan Muyumba - 74')

D: Saba Lobjanidze

M: Dax McCarty (Xande Silva - 69')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Jay Fortune

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Jamal Thiaré (Daniel Ríos - 43', Ronald Hernández - 49')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Luke Brennan

Noah Cobb

Matt Edwards

Tyler Wolff

ORLANDO CITY SC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Pedro Gallese

D: Rafael Santos (David Brekalo - 90'+1)

D: Robin Jansson (c)

D: Rodrigo Schlegel

D: Dagur Thorhallsson (Kyle Smith - 79')

M: Cesar Araujo

M: Facundo Torres

M: Wilder Cartagena

M: Iván Angulo (Nicolas Lodeiro - 79')

F: Ramiro Enrique (Luis Muriel - 69')

F: Martin Ojeda (Duncan McGuire - 69')

Substitutes not used:

Javier Otero

Felipe Martins

Luca Petrasso

Jack Lynn

OFFICIALS

Armando Villareal (referee), Kathryn Nesbitt (assistant), Chris Elliot (assistant), Pierre Luc-Lauziere (fourth), Greg Dopka (VAR), Mike Kampmeinert (AVAR)

