New York Red Bulls Head to Florida to Face Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, November 30

November 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls will head to Florida to face off against Orlando City SC on Saturday, November 30 at Inter&Co Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Red Bulls have advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the sixth time in franchise history and for the first time since 2018. New York defeated rivals New York City FC, 2-0, on Saturday to advance to the next round in the first-ever postseason New York Derby. Forward Dante Vanzeir recorded a goal and an assist in the match. He has tallied 11 assists across all competitions this season, which is the most by a Red Bulls player since Bradley Wright-Phillips in 2018.

New York will face Orlando City SC for the third time this season. The Red Bulls have posted a 1-0-1 mark against Orlando this season with a 1-1 draw at Inter&Co Stadium on March 30 and then a 1-0 win at Red Bull Arena on June 1. Defender John Tolkin scored the game-winning goal in the home match against Orlando.

Head Coach Sandro Schwarz became the fourth coach in franchise history to lead the Red Bulls to the Eastern Conference Final in their first season in charge of the club. Uruguyan international Felipe Carballo has scored two goals during the 2024 postseason run, which is tied for the most by a player in their first postseason with the club.

The Red Bulls will host a Eastern Conference Final Viewing Party at Mulligan's Pub in Hoboken. Festivities kick off at 6:30 PM on Saturday, featuring trivia, giveaways, live DJ and more.

