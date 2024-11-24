LA Galaxy Square off against Minnesota United FC in Western Conference Semifinals at Dignity Health Sports Park Today, Sunday, November 24

November 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES (Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024) - Continuing their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in the Western Conference Semifinals today, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass ; FS1; FOX Deportes)

LA Galaxy Against Minnesota United FC

The Western Conference Semifinal match between LA and Minnesota marks the 17th all-time meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the series 8-3-5. Against Minnesota, LA holds a 7-3-5 record in league play and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-2 draw against the Loons at Allianz Field on May 15. In the second meeting this season between LA and Minnesota, the Galaxy earned a 2-1 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 7. In the only postseason meeting between LA and Minnesota, the Galaxy defeated the Loons 2-1 at Allianz Field on Oct. 20, 2019. In seven all-time home matches played (Regular Season) against the Loons at Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Galaxy hold a 4-1-2 record (19 GF; 14 GA).

Galaxy In MLS Cup Playoffs.

In 79 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the Galaxy hold a record of 48-24-7 (139 GF; 89 GA). In 37 all-time MLS Cup Playoffs matches contested at home, LA holds a 32-4-1 record. Notably, the Galaxy's nine goals scored against the Colorado Rapids in the Round 1 Best-of-3 Series tied the 1998 LA Galaxy for the most goals scored through two games to begin a playoff campaign in MLS history. In two matches played during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, Riqui Puig has recorded five goal contributions (4 goals, 1 assist) while Dejan Joveljić has notched two goals and one assist.

Round 1 Best-of-3 Series Recap

In two matches played against the Rapids in the Round 1 Best-of-3 Series to begin their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the Galaxy held a 2-0-0 record (9 GF, 1 GA). LA earned a 5-0 shutout victory over Colorado at Dignity Health Sports Park in Game 1 on Oct. 26, while the Galaxy defeated Colorado 4-1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Game 2 on Nov. 1. In four meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, LA held an unbeaten record of 4-0-0 (15 GF, 4 GA). Notably, the Galaxy's nine goals scored against the Colorado Rapids in the Round 1 Best-of-3 Series tied the 1998 LA Galaxy for the most goals scored through two games to begin a playoff campaign in MLS history.

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs | Western Conference Semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 | 3:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | FS1

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (Play-By-Play); Diego Valeri (Analyst)

FS1 English Broadcast | Josh Eastern (Play-By-Play); Tony Meola(Analyst)

