LAFC Season Ends with 2-1 Loss to Seattle Sounders in Western Conference Semifinals

November 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC saw its 2024 season come to an end with a 2-1 extra-time loss to the Seattle Sounders in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday night at BMO Stadium. Ryan Hollingshead scored the only goal of the game for LAFC, who outshot the Sounders 28-13 but were unable to advance to the Western Conference Final for a third consecutive season.

Following a tight first half that saw each team struggle to create chances, LAFC wasted little time breaking the deadlock, going in front in the 50th minute. Eduard Atuesta collected the ball near midfield and quickly played it out to the right wing for Mateusz Bogusz. The Polish international dribbled into the box before hitting a low cross into the center of the penalty area for Hollingshead, who placed a right-footed shot inside the left post, giving LAFC a 1-0 lead.

The Sounders equalized nine minutes later when LAFC defender Maxime Chanot deflected a cross into the net for an own goal, tying the match at 1-1 in the 59th minute.

The score would stay that way through the end of regulation, sending the contest to extra time.

LAFC outshot Seattle 9-1 in the first 15-minute extra time period but was unable to beat Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei, who finished the game with nine saves.

The Sounders would score the eventual game-winning goal in the 109th minute when Jordan Morris was able to collect a loose ball inside the penalty area before spinning and hitting a right-footed shot into the roof of the net, giving Seattle a 2-1 victory.

NEWS & NOTES:

LAFC played its 50th game of the year in all competitions tonight. It finishes the season with a 31-11-8 overall record.

This was the second straight season in which LAFC played 50 or more games with the club having played 53 games in 2023.

LAFC won the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship on Sept. 25. The Black & Gold entered the playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference for the second time in the last three years.

Ryan Hollingshead scored LAFC's only goal of the game. It was the fifth postseason goal of his career, four of which have come the last two years.

Eduard Atuesta and Mateusz Bogusz were each credited with an assist on the goal. For Atuesta, it was the first postseason assist of his MLS career.

Bogusz finishes the postseason with one goal and two assists. He factored in three of the four goals that LAFC scored during the 2024 postseason.

