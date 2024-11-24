Sounders FC Advances to MLS Western Conference Final with 2-1 Win at LAFC

November 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - Sounders FC defeated LAFC 2-1 after extra time on Saturday evening at BMO Stadium in the Western Conference Semifinals, advancing to the club's seventh Western Conference Final in team history. Jordan Morris scored the match-winning strike in the 109th minute after LAFC recorded an own goal in the 59th minute of play. It was Morris' ninth postseason goal of his career, tying teammate Raúl Ruidíaz for the most among active players in MLS. Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei recorded nine saves in the contest, tying a playoff career high.

Seattle now sets its sights on the Western Conference Final, playing the winner of tomorrow's LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United match. The Rave Green would host Minnesota or travel to the LA Galaxy, with the Western Conference Final set for Saturday, November 30. Further details about the match will be announced by Major League Soccer.

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC has now made the Western Conference Final on seven different occasions, becoming only the eighth team in MLS history to make a conference final seven or more times and the third expansion team to do so.

Seattle has won the Western Conference title on four different occasions (2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020), winning MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019.

Jordan Morris' goal in the 109th minute was the ninth of his postseason career, tying teammate Raúl Ruidíaz for the most among active players in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Stefan Frei tied a playoff career high with nine saves tonight against LAFC. He previously recorded nine saves in the 2017 MLS Cup Final against Toronto FC on December 9, 2017.

Frei became the third goalkeeper in MLS history to record nine or more saves in multiple playoff matches, joining Brad Guzan and Matt Reis.

Brian Schmetzer made several adjustments to the starting lineup from Seattle's last match against Houston on November 3. With Nouhou (illness) and Paul Rothrock (quad) unavailable, Jonathan Bell and Reed Baker-Whiting started on the left side of Sounders FC's formation. Jordan Morris, returning from a hamstring injury, also replaced Raúl Ruidíaz at striker, while Albert Rusnák, returning from a hip injury, started in the attacking midfield role.

Tonight marked the first career playoff starts for both Bell and Baker-Whiting, with Bell also earning his first playoff appearance.

Tonight's result also marked LAFC's first home loss in the MLS Cup Playoffs in over five years, with the Southern California side last losing to Seattle in the 2019 Western Conference Final on October 29, 2019.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Los Angeles FC 1

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Venue: BMO Stadium

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistants: Kyle Atkins, Cory Richardson

Fourth Official: Tim Ford

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Attendance: 22,301

Weather: 59 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

LAFC - Ryan Hollingshead (Mateusz Bogusz) 50'

SEA - Own Goal (Maxime Chanot) 59'

SEA - Jordan Morris 109'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LAFC - Maxime Chanot (caution)

LAFC - Mateusz Bogusz (caution) 77'

SEA - Yeimar (caution) 95'

SEA - Joao Paulo (caution) 112'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (João Paulo 106'), Yeimar (Nathan 66'), Jackson Ragen, Jonathan Bell; Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 72'), Albert Rusnák (Raúl Ruidíaz 106'), Reed Baker-Whiting (Josh Atencio 96'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Danny Leyva, Léo Chú

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 13

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 9

LAFC - Hugo Lloris; Jesus Murillo, Sergi Palencia (David Martinez 112'), Ryan Hollingshead, Maxime Chanot (Ilie Sanchez 91'), Aaron Long; Lewis O'Brien, Mateusz Bogusz (Kei Kamara 106'), Eduard Atuesta (Timothy Tillman 70'); Olivier Giroud (Cristian Olivera 70'), Denis Bouanga

Substitutes not used: Thomas Hasal, Omar Campos, Eddie Segura, Marlon Santos

Total shots: 26

Shots on goal: 10

Fouls: 15

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 11

Saves: 4

