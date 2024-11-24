Sounders FC to Visit LA Galaxy in Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 30

November 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer this evening announced the dates and times for the next round of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, with Sounders FC set to face the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Final on Saturday, November 30 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

After defeating LAFC, the top seed in the Western Conference, in the Western Conference Semifinals last night, the Rave Green hit the road again to take on the LA Galaxy, the second seed in the West, with a chance to advance to the 2024 MLS Cup Final. Should Seattle win, it would host the championship match on December 7 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

Sounders FC advanced past LAFC 2-1 last night, with Jordan Morris scoring the game-winning goal in extra time to send Seattle to the Conference Final after advancing past Houston Dynamo FC in Round One. LA Galaxy defeated Minnesota United FC 6-2 tonight in the Conference Semifinals to book its spot in the next round after advancing past the Colorado Rapids in Round One. The Galaxy finished the 2024 MLS regular season in second place in the Western Conference with 64 points (19-8-7, 64 points), while Seattle came in fourth with 57 points (16-9-9).

Seattle and the LA Galaxy have met on seven other occasions in the playoffs, including Sounders FC's first season in MLS in 2009, with the Rave Green holding a 3-4-0 record against the Southern California side. However, the two teams have not met in postseason action since 2015 when Seattle secured a 3-2 win in the Knockout Round. In 2024, the clubs have met three times in all competitions. The LA Galaxy secured a 1-0 over Seattle win at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 30 before drawing 0-0 at Lumen Field on May 5. Seattle and the LA Galaxy also met in Leagues Cup 2024 action at Lumen Field, where Seattle won 3-1 on August 8.

Including 2024, Seattle has advanced to the Western Conference Final seven times in its history, winning the Western Conference title four times (2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020). The Rave Green are the eighth team to make seven different Western Conference Finals and the third expansion team to do so.

