Atlanta Forces Game 3 vs.Messi & Miami: MLS Playoff Reactions!

November 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC YouTube Video







Lionel Messi had played 90 minutes in 17 games in MLS this year if you include the playoffs, and lost only 2 of those games. Both to Atlanta United. And we are not talking about the Atlanta United of old, we are talking about the team that barely got into the playoffs because DC United fell flat on their face in the last game of the season at home. This version of Inter Miami set the single season record for most points in a regular season yet they are now in a do or die Game 3 against Atlanta. Did they have their chances, yes? Were they given goals from Atlanta, yes that too. But Saturday will be remembered because Mercedes Benz looked like the Benz of old when the game ended on a wonderful strike from Xande Silva, 68,000 left with a night they will never forget.

LAFC may have had their worst performance in 3 years under Steve Cherundolo. From the opening whistle they were flat and didn't seem to have an answer for Vancouver which shouldn't have been that big of a surprise because I felt Vancouver deserved more out of the first game in LA.

