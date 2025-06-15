Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2025

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream pick up the 89-56 win over the Washington Mystics to move to 8-3 on the season and 3-1 in Cup play

Allisha Gray went off for a career-high 32 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, & 6 3PM to lead the way! Te-Hina Paopao contributed a career-high of her own with 16 PTS & 4 3PM.

