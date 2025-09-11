Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 10, 2025

Published on September 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream defeated the Connecticut Sun 88-72

Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard led the way for their team.

Brittney Griner - 17 PTS | 4 REB | 4 BLK | 64% FG Rhyne Howard - 15 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST | 3 3PM | 3 STL Howard became the 9th player to reach 100+ 3PM in a season She also set the new franchise record for most 3PM in a szn for the Dream (100)

They helped the Dream win their 6th consecutive game in a row!

