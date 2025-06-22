Sports stats

WNBA Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 22, 2025

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video


The Atlanta Dream wheel their way to victory at home, defeating the Chicago Sky 93-80

Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 22 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

