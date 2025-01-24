Armando Bacot Is Ready for the Next Moment #Shorts

January 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle YouTube Video







"It's what you dream of as a kid."

After a decorated college career, Armando Bacot is just one break away from achieving his goal of playing in the NBA. Catch up with the Memphis Hustle rookie in Ep. 2 of The Break presented by The General Insurance.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.