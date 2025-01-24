Armando Bacot Is Ready for the Next Moment #Shorts
January 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle YouTube Video
"It's what you dream of as a kid."
After a decorated college career, Armando Bacot is just one break away from achieving his goal of playing in the NBA. Catch up with the Memphis Hustle rookie in Ep. 2 of The Break presented by The General Insurance.
Check out the Memphis Hustle Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 24, 2025
- Stockton Kings Move Past Texas Legends for Fourth Straight Win - Stockton Kings
- Defensive Dominance: How the Force Is Stopping Opponents - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Legends Drop Game One to Stockton in Back to Back Series - Texas Legends
- Mouhamed Gueye Dominates in 127-104 Win against the Grand Rapids Gold - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.