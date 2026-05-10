Ari Lassiter FREE KICK GOLAZO!

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Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2026
- Timbers Rout Sporting Kansas City, 6-0, in Largest Margin of Victory in Club History - Portland Timbers
- Sporting KC Falls on Road at Portland - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Clean Sheet in First Road Win of the Season - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Earns Point on the Road in 1-1 Draw against Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field - San Diego FC
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