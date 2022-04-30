April 30, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

LONG BALL SINKS SEA DOGS - The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Somerset Patriots, 7-1 on Friday night. The Patriots broke onto the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fourth against Bello. Derek Dietrich led off the inning with a double to center. Blake Perkins stepped into the batter's box and crushed a two-run homer, giving Somerset the lead 2-0. Somerset added to their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning against Portland reliever Jake Wallace. Anthony Volpe led off with a walk and advanced to second with a stolen base. Jeisson Rosario tripled him home in the next at-bat to make it 3-0. One out later, Derek Dietrich hit a two-run long ball, extending the Patriots lead to 5-0. Blake Perkins followed it up with a walk and Chad Bell hit the second two-run homer of the inning, increasing the lead to 7-0. The Sea Dogs plated their first run of the game in the top of the ninth against Patriots reliever Josh Maciejewski. Pedro Castellanos led off the inning with his first triple of the season to left centerfield. In the next at-bat, Tyler Dearden walked, but Castellanos came home to score on a wild pitch, making the score 7-1. Portland couldn't muster any more offense, falling to Somerset.

TIED FOR SECOND PLACE - With the loss to the Patriots last night, the Sea Dogs are now in second place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Portland and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are tied for second place, 2.0 games behind the Somerset Patriots. In the Southwest Division, the Harrisburg Senators are in first place, while the Erie Seawolves and Richmond Flying Squirrels are tied for second place, 1.0 game out of first place.

DON'T RUN ON MARRERO - Elih Marrero caught two more runners attempting to steal second base last night. He has thrown out four of five runners attempting to swipe bases.

STARTING ROTATION STAYS STRONG - Portland's starting rotation of Brayan Bello, Jay Groome, Chris Murphy, Victor Santos and Brandon Walter combine for a 2.62 ERA. They have tossed 92.2 innings and have allowed 27 earned runs while walking 24 and striking out 106. Brandon Walter owns the lowest ERA of 1.17 and has not issued a walk.

LET'S LOOK AT THE BULLPEN - Portland's bullpen has a combined 6-4 and 5.08 ERA. They are also three for six in save opportunities. In their 72.2 innings, the bullpen has allowed 41 earned runs on 54 hits while walking 39 and striking out 93. The bullpen has held opposing batters to a .203 batting average.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - April 30, 1995: Tim Clark drove in four runs in Portland's 7-1 win over Norwich. The victory capped a 17-3 April for the '95 Sea Dogs, which still stands as the best winning percentage in a month in Portland franchise history.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Jay Groome will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight against the Patriots. The New Jersey native tossed 4.0 innings 4/24 vs Binghamton and allowed two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out five. He gave up first home run of the season. In high school in New Jersey at Barnegat as a Senior, he posted a 0.77 ERA and whiffed 90 batters. He highlighted the season by tossing the first no-hitter in Barnegat's history.

Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2022

