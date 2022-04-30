SeaWolves Rally Past Ponies in Saturday Matinee

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Erie SeaWolves (12-8) used a three-run seventh inning to defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

In the seventh, with the Ponies ahead 1-0, Daniel Cabrera hit a one out double followed by an infield hit from Jon Rosoff off RHP Justin Lasko (0-1). Pinch-hitter Andre Lipcius then tied the game on an RBI double. After an intentional walk to Kerry Carpenter to load the bases, Dillon Dingler hit a two-run double off the right center field wall to put Erie up 3-1.

Erie reliever Bubba Derby came on in the seventh with two on and two out to strike out Francisco Alvarez swinging to end the inning. Derby pitched a scoreless eighth and Gerson Moreno closed out the ninth for his first save of the year.

Chance Kirby (2-0) got the win in relief after pitching three and two thirds innings giving up two hits while walking three and striking out four batters.

Binghamton starter Mitch Ragan pitched four scoreless innings giving up three hits and walking two while striking out five and earning a no decision.

The Ponies got on the board first in the second. With runners on the corners and one out, Zach Ashford hit into a fielder's choice that drove home Ronny Mauricio from third. In the top half of the frame, with Erie threatening with runners on the corners and two out, Ashford had a splendid diving catch in left field robbing Rosoff of a base hit.

The Rumble Ponies will conclude their series against Erie on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM with pregame coverage getting underway at 12:50 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jake Mangum and Matt Winaker each reached base twice...Dingler now has four RBI in the series.

