SeaWolves Rally to Beat Rumble Ponies

April 30, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves came from behind to take down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. The win gave the SeaWolves their second straight series victory.

Binghamton got on the board in the bottom of the second against Erie starter Markus Solbach. Ronny Maruicio led off with a single and moved to second on a Luke Ritter walk. Johneshwy Fargas hit into a fielder's choice advancing Mauricio to third. He scored on a Zach Ashford fielder's choice for a 1-0 lead.

Solbach would give the SeaWolves three innings in his first start since returning from the Injured List. He allowed a run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts in a no-decision effort.

Rumble Ponies starter Mitch Ragen also took a no-decision tossing four scoreless frames, allowing three hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

The SeaWolves snapped a streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings in the top of the seventh against Ponies reliever Justin Lasko. Daniel Cabrera doubled down the left field line with one out, putting the tying run in scoring position. The hit for Cabrera snapped string of four straight games without a hit. Jon Rosoff followed with an infield single for his second knock of the game. Pinch hitter Andre Lipcius doubled home Cabrera, tying the game. The Ponies intestinally walked Kerry Carpenter, setting up a force at any base for Dillon Dingler. Dingler doubled off the wall in center, scoring Rosoff and Lipcius for a 3-1 lead.

A trio of Erie relievers held Binghamton without a run over the final six innings of the game. Chance Kirby (2-0) earned the win tossing 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Bubba Derby bridged the gap to the ninth firing 1.1 scoreless with three strikeouts. Gerson Moreno earned his first save of the year tossing a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

Lasko (1-1) took the loss allowing three runs on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts in three innings of relief.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.