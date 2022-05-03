Anaheim Ducks Name Rob Dimaio Assistant General Manager

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Rob DiMaio Assistant General Manager. He will also serve as the General Manager of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

"Rob brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our front office," said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. "He's helped build a Stanley Cup-winning club and he will play an integral role for us in all areas of hockey operations moving forward."

DiMaio, 54, has spent 33 seasons in the NHL, 14 as an executive and 19 as a player. DiMaio spent the last 13 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, most recently as Director of Player Personnel (2015-22). He also served as Director of Pro Scouting (2012-15) and a Professional Scout (2008-12). DiMaio played a key role in helping build the roster for the Blues Stanley Cup championship in 2019. He also spent one season as a scout with the Dallas Stars, serving for all levels, including professional, amateur and junior hockey in 2007-08.

Selected by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (118th overall) of the 1987 NHL Draft, DiMaio appeared in 894 career games with the Islanders, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Boston, Carolina and Dallas, recording 106-171'7 points and 840 penalty minutes. He also earned 7-9=16 points in 62 Stanley Cup Playoff games in nine postseason appearances.

In addition to his NHL career, DiMaio won a Calder Cup championship in 1990 with the Springfield Indians (AHL), posting 4-7=11 points in 16 postseason appearances. He appeared in 109 career AHL games, collecting 42-50' points and 158 PIM.

He won back-to-back Memorial Cup championships with the Medicine Hat Tigers (1987, 1988) of the Western Hockey League, scoring 228 points (104-124=228) in 240 WHL games. He was named the Memorial Cup MVP in 1988 while leading the WHL Playoffs in scoring (31). A native of Calgary, Alberta, DiMaio helped Canada earn a gold medal at the 1988 World Junior Championship.

