Caps Prospects Bear Hughes and Bogdan Trineyev Ink Tryout Agreements

May 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA- May 3, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forwards Bear Hughes and Bogdan Trineyev have signed tryout agreements with the club. Both players are Washington Capitals prospects who were selected in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Hughes, 20, led the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs in all scoring categories this season, posting a team best in goals (24), assists (43), and points (67). He was named Spokane's 35th captain in team history this past January, and earned U.S. Division Second All-Star Team honors.

The 6'2", 171-pound forward posted 116 points (42g, 74a) over his 127-game WHL career. The Post Falls, Idaho native was selected by Washington in the 5th round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Trineyev, 20, played in 11 games for Dynamo Moscow of the KHL this season. The native of Voronezh, Russia split time with the KHL's junior club team, the MHL's MHK Dynamo Moscow, where he compiled 18 points (3g, 15a) in 21 games. In the 2020-21 season, Trineyev recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) in 33 games, and nine points (3g, 6a) in 14 playoff games with MHK Dynamo Moscow, winning the MHL Championship.

The 6'3", 198-pound forward was selected in the 4th round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Capitals. Internationally, Trineyev won a gold medal with Team Russia at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording four points (2g, 2a) in four games.

The Bears open the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs with Game 1 of the best-of-three opening round series versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. Game 2 is at GIANT Center on Sunday, May 8 at 5 p.m., and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit HersheyBears.com.

