Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Game One Preview

May 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: https://comedy800.iheart.com

- The Abbotsford Canucks begin their quest for the Calder Cup tonight, kicking off their best of three series with the Bakersfield Condors at 7:00pm from Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield.

- All games of the opening round will be played in Bakersfield, since the Condors finished the regular season as the higher seed (4th), compared to Abbotsford who finished in 5th place in the Pacific Division.

- The two teams met eight times in the regular season, with Abbotsford going 3-4-1 in the season series.

- Previous meetings with Bakersfield: October 16th (5-3 road L), January 6th (6-2 home L), January 7th (4-3 home L), January 9th (2-1 home L), February 16th (5-2 road W), March 19th (3-1 road L), April 16th (3-1 road W), April 26th (4-2 home W).

- The Canucks lost their last game, falling to the Manitoba Moose 6-0 in Winnipeg on Saturday night.

- The Condors won their last game, beating the Stockton Heat 3-1 in Bakersfield on Saturday night.

- Abbotsford finished the regular season in 5th place in the Pacific Division, with a record of 39-23-5-1 and 84 points.

- Bakersfield finished the regular season in 4th place in the Pacific Division, with a record of 37-21-5-5 and 84 points.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Abbotsford are receiving two of their three top point scorers after stints with the Vancouver Canucks. Nic Petan, as well as team MVP Sheldon Dries, have contributed 44 and 62 points respectively this AHL season. Vancouver have also reassigned Spencer Martin, Arturs Silovs, Will Lockwood and Vasily Podkolzin to Abbotsford.

- With some of their higher scoring players absent, Abbotsfrod's depth has shone bright in the past weeks. Nine goals in Abbotsford's past six games have been scord by a player with 10 or fewer goals this season (Brannon McManus, Matt Alfaro x2, Madison Bowey, Jarid Lukosevicius, Justin Dowling x2, Jack Rathbone, Chase Wouters).

- Spencer Martin picked up victories in 19 of his 25 appearances for Abbotsford this season. The next most wins by a goaltender with 25 or less games played is Wilkes-Barre Scranton's Tommy Nappier with 13 wins in 25 games. Martin's save percentage (.914) is also the most by a goalie with 25 or less games. Nappier came second in that category as well, with a .897 save percentage.

- Abbotsford have won three of their last four games against Bakersfield. During that stretch, the Canucks have outscored the Condors by a score of 13-8.

- The Canucks finished the regular season by going 8-2 in their final 10 games. Their 8 wins is tied for the most in the AHL for the final 10 game stretch.

- Abbotsford is amongst the league leaders in numerous special teams categories, including : Powerplay % (4th), Powerplay Goals For (2nd), Most Powerplay Goals by a Player (Sheldon Dries - 1st), Most Shorthanded Goals by a Player (John Stevens - 1st).

LAST BAK GAME - APR.26/22 : ABB 4 VS BAK 2

Having won eight consecutive games, Abbotsford hosted the Condors in what would turn out to be a Playoff Preview at the Abbotsford Centre. Goals from Sheldon Rempal, Matt Alfaro and Madison Bowey, as well as a 20 save night from Michael DiPietro, secured an important two points for the Canucks. CLICK HEREto read more

RECENT CANUCK TRANSACTIONS

- Sheldon Dries returned on loan from Vancouver, May 01/22

- Nic Petan returned on loan from Vancouver, May 01/22

- Spencer Martin returned on loan from Vancouver, Apr 30/22

- Vasily Podkolzin returned on loan from Vancouver, Apr 30/22

- Arturs Silovs returned on loan from Vancouver, Apr 30/22

- Arturs Silovs recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr 26/22

- Rylan Toth signed to ATO, Apr 25/22

RECENT CANUCK MILESTONES

- Rylan Toth played his 1st career AHL game, Apr 28/22

- Jack Rathbone was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team, Apr 27/22

- Noah Juulsen played his 100th career AHL game, Apr 26/22

- Guillaume Brisebois played his 200th career AHL game, Apr 16/22

- John Stevens recorded his 50th career AHL assist, Apr 15/22

