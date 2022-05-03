Abbotsford Canucks Launch Online 50/50 Sales for 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Canucks for Kids Fund announced today that tickets for Abbotsford Canucks 50/50 raffles, presented by Envision Financial, will be available to purchase online for all Canucks' home and road games throughout the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Abbotsford Canucks will kick off their inaugural playoff run on Tuesday, May 3 in Bakersfield, CA, when they open a best-of-three series against the Bakersfield Condors.

Ticket sales for each draw will open on game day one hour prior to game time (e.g., 6:00pm PT on-sale for 7:00pm PT start) at abbotsfordcanucksraffle.5050central.com and will close at the end of the 2nd intermission.

Tickets will also be available for purchase in-arena throughout the playoffs for any games hosted at the Abbotsford Centre as a combined online/in-arena jackpot.

Abbotsford Canucks 1st Round Schedule:

- Game 1 @ BAK - Tue., May 3 at 7:00pm PT

- Game 2 @ BAK - Wed., May 4 at 7:00pm PT

- Game 3 @ BAK - Mon., May 9 at 7:00pm PT*

*If necessary

ONLINE 50/50 INFORMATION:

Fans can select from one of four ticket pack options:

- 3 Tickets for $5

- 7 Tickets for $10

- 50 Tickets for $20

- 150 Tickets for $50

The take-home prize is 50 percent of the total jackpot amount. The winning ticket numbers for each draw will be posted online at abbotsford.canucks.com/community/50-50 shortly after the draw and announced in-arena for all home games.

Purchasers must be 19+ to play and located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Know your limit, play within it.

