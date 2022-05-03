T-Birds Announce Potential Home Dates for Division Semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today their potential home game dates for the Calder Cup Playoffs' Division Semifinal round.

The Thunderbirds will play one of three potential opponents when they begin their playoff schedule next week.

If the (3) seed Providence Bruins defeat the (6) seed Bridgeport Islanders in their best-of-3 play-in round series, Springfield will host the Bruins on the following dates:

Game 1 - Wednesday, May 11, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, May 14, 7:35 p.m.

Game 5* (if necessary) - Thursday, May 19, 7:05 p.m.

If the Bridgeport Islanders defeat the Providence Bruins in their best-of-3 play-in round series, Springfield will host the winner of the series between the (4) seed Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the (5) seed Hershey Bears.

If Wilkes-Barre/Scranton advances, Springfield will host the Penguins on the following dates:

Game 1 - Tuesday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Thursday, May 12, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5* (if necessary) - Wednesday, May 18, 7:05 p.m.

If Hershey advances, Springfield will host the Bears on the following dates:

Game 3 - Saturday, May 14, 7:35 p.m.

Game 4* (if necessary) - Monday, May 16, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5* (if necessary) - Wednesday, May 18, 7:05 p.m.

Thunderbirds' away game dates for the Division Semifinal series will be announced at the conclusion of the play-in round. Single-game tickets for the Division Semifinals will be made available to Thunderbirds ticket members via presale on Tuesday, May 3. The general public can purchase single-game playoff tickets beginning on Wednesday, May 4.

Thunderbirds' away game dates for the Division Semifinal series will be announced at the conclusion of the play-in round. Single-game tickets for the Division Semifinals will be made available to Thunderbirds ticket members via presale on Tuesday, May 3. The general public can purchase single-game playoff tickets beginning on Wednesday, May 4.

