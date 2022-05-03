Wolves' Marino, Marlies' Clune Each Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Chicago Wolves forward Kyle Marino has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Rockford on Apr. 30.

Marino received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Chicago's first Calder Cup Playoff game (date and opponent TBD).

Toronto Marlies forward Rich Clune has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Belleville on Apr. 30.

Clune received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 11th fighting major this season. As Toronto's season is over, Clune will serve the suspension the next time he is on an active AHL roster.

