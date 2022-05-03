Amerks Open Postseason Wednesday in Game 1 of First-Round Play-In against Belleville

May 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans' quest for their seventh Calder Cup begins on Wednesday, May 4 when they host the Belleville Senators in Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round play-in series at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

The opening round series will mark the first-ever meeting in the postseason between the two teams.

"The Instigators", co-hosted by Sabres studio analyst Brian Duff and Amerks Hall of Famer Martin Biron, will broadcast live from the Amerks Hall of Fame beginning Wednesday at noon. Following the show, fans are invited to join Duff and Amerks Hall of Fame broadcaster Don Stevens at the Genesee Brewhouse, located at 25 Cataract St. in downtown Rochester, at 1:30 p.m. to talk Amerks hockey and the chance to win tickets to Wednesday's game.

Wednesday's Game 1 festivities begin with a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light. The first 5,000 fans in attendance for Game 1 will receive an Amerks rally giveaway.

Tickets for all first-round home games are on sale now. Individual game tickets for Round One of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs start as low as just $15 and range in price up to $28 depending on seat location. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save as ticket prices will rise as game date approaches.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase all potential home playoff games with a Playoff Pack, which are currently on sale. Convenient payment options are available and guarantee your seating at the lowest rates for all home playoff games at The Blue Cross Arena. Additionally, new and current Amerks Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase additional single-game tickets for all first-round home playoff games for as little as $12.

The series shifts north of the border for Games 2 and, if necessary, 3 on Friday, May 6 and Sunday, May 8 at CAA Arena.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

