September 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are among the most iconic clubs in North American soccer. Originally founded in 1975 - when they brought professional sports to the Tampa Bay region - the club built a generational fanbase which came back to life when the brand was revived for its modern era 15 years ago. Backed by the support of Ralph's Mob and Skyway Casuals, the Rowdies have become one of the most successful clubs in the USL Championship since joining the league with the atmosphere at Al Lang Stadium providing the energy to the club's pursuit of silverware.

In the newest edition of The Experience presented by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas, we visit with members of Ralph's Mob and the Skyway Casuals as well as players Leo Fernandes and Lewis Hilton to learn about the culture that surrounds the supporters on gameday and in the community and relive some of the club's biggest moments.

