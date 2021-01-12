Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans closed out last week with two wins in three games against the Rapid City Rush. CJ Motte collected back to back wins on Friday and Saturday. The Americans return home to play three games this weekend against the Wichita Thunder.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 8-3-0-0 16 Points

-- Last Week's Games --

Wednesday, January 6th, @ Rapid City - 3-2 Loss

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Americans rally fell a little short on Wednesday night, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Rapid City Rush. Josh Lammon scored shorthanded and Jake McGrew scored on the power play for Allen. Zach Sawchenko took the loss in net.

Friday, January 8th, @ Rapid City - 4-2 Win

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Americans rebounded after a one-goal loss on Wednesday night. Four unanswered goals from; Corey Mackin, his 4th and 5th, Connor Bleakley, his first of the season, and Josh Lammon, his second of the year, and second shorthanded goal in two games. CJ Motte made his first start since December 19th to get the win.

Saturday, January 9th, @ Rapid City - 4-2 Win

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Americans scored two first period goals, from Joseph Garreffa and Corey Mackin, to grab a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes of play. Rapid City responded with two of their own in the second frame to tie the game. Les Lancaster put Allen ahead for good with his second of the season, and Samuel Laberge put the game away with an empty net, shorthanded goal. It was the third straight game with a shorthanded goal for the Americans

-Jake McGrew has a 5-game point streak and has points in seven of the last eight games (2 goals and 3 assists.)

- Allen is tied with Indy and Florida for the most points in the league, with 16 points.

- The Americans 49 goals scored this season is second in the ECHL.

- Jesse Mychan's seven goals scored this season leads the ECHL.

- Joseph Garreffa is tied for the league lead in points with 13.

- Zane Franklin is fourth in the league in penalty minutes with 33.

- The Americans have scored a shorthanded goal in three straight games.

- Jesse Mychan leads the league with 48 shots.

- CJ Motte is eighth in the ECHL in Goals Against Average with a 2.52.

- Zach Sawchenko is third in the league with five wins.

Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:

Monday, January 11th - On Ice at Allen Community Rink 11:15 am

Tuesday, January 12th - On Ice at Allen Event Center 11:15 am

Wednesday, January 13th -

On Ice at Allen Event Center

11:15 am

Thursday, January 14th -

On Ice at Allen Event Center

11:15 am

Friday, January 15th - Morning Skate at 10:00 am CST (Allen Event Center)

Wichita Thunder at Allen Americans 7:05 pm

Saturday, January 16th - Morning Skate at 10:00 am CST (Allen Event Center)

Wichita Thunder at Allen Americans, 7:05 pm

Sunday, January 17th, - Allen Americans at Wichita Thunder 2:05 pm CST

