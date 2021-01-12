Indy's Marcinew Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Matt Marcinew of the Indy Fuel is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 4-10. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor after winning the award for the week ending Dec. 20.
Marcinew scored three goals, including a pair of game-winning tallies, and added four assists in two games against Greenville last week.
The 27-year-old had a goal and three assists in a 6-5 overtime win on Friday an added two goals and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Marcinew is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 12 points (5g-7a) in nine games this season.
Marcinew has tallied 105 points (41g-64a) in 136 career ECHL games with Indy, Greenville and Manchester. He has added 13 points (4g-9a) in 41 career American Hockey League games with Ontario, Springfield and Stockton.
Prior to turning pro, Marcinew recorded 64 points (29g-35a) in 160 career games at the University of Denver.
On behalf of Matt Marcinew, a case of pucks will be donated to an Indy youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runner Up: Zach Malatesta , South Carolina (2 gp, 1g, 3a, 4 pts.).
Also Nominated: Karch Bachman (Greenville), Willie Corrin (Kansas City) and Cody Sylvester (Wheeling).
