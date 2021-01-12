Indy's Marcinew Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

January 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Matt Marcinew of the Indy Fuel is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 4-10. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor after winning the award for the week ending Dec. 20.

Marcinew scored three goals, including a pair of game-winning tallies, and added four assists in two games against Greenville last week.

The 27-year-old had a goal and three assists in a 6-5 overtime win on Friday an added two goals and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Marcinew is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 12 points (5g-7a) in nine games this season.

Marcinew has tallied 105 points (41g-64a) in 136 career ECHL games with Indy, Greenville and Manchester. He has added 13 points (4g-9a) in 41 career American Hockey League games with Ontario, Springfield and Stockton.

Prior to turning pro, Marcinew recorded 64 points (29g-35a) in 160 career games at the University of Denver.

On behalf of Matt Marcinew, a case of pucks will be donated to an Indy youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Zach Malatesta , South Carolina (2 gp, 1g, 3a, 4 pts.).

Also Nominated: Karch Bachman (Greenville), Willie Corrin (Kansas City) and Cody Sylvester (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.