Rabbits Weekly

PLAY OF THE WEEK:

Karch Bachman turned on his jets and raced up ice to score a shorthanded breakaway goal on Friday night in Indy

JANUARY 9, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 2, Fuel 3 (OT)

John Lethemon made 27 saves in goal, but the Indy Fuel outlasted Greenville in a 3-2 overtime decision on Saturday night. After a scoreless first period, Max Zimmer broke the ice with the game's first goal at 17:21 of the middle frame. Zimmer tallied his third goal of the season after backhanding a perfect pass from behind the net by Liam Pecararo. In the third period, Matt Wedman doubled the Upstate's lead at 6:10 on a second-effort at the net front. Indy stormed back late in the game with two goals scored with the extra attacker at 17:37 and 18:46. In sudden-death overtime, Matt Marcinew was credited for his fifth goal of the season at 1:48 after redirecting a backdoor pass from Nic Pierog.

JANUARY 8, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 5, Fuel 6 (OT)

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits set a new season-high with five goals scored, but dropped the first of back-to-back meetings to the Indy Fuel, 6-5 in overtime. The overtime defeat extended Greenville's point streak to five consecutive games. Karch Bachman highlighted Greenville's offensive explosion with a nifty shorthanded breakaway goal at 6:32 of the first period, and a power play goal late in the third to even the score. Matt Marcinew walked off the game for Indy with an overtime game-winning goal at 4:32 of the extra frame to complete the 6-5 final.

JANUARY 6, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 4, Nailers 5 (OT)

The Swamp Rabbits faced the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the first time since 2018. Both clubs combined for nine goals, but the Nailers came away with a 5-4 overtime win off a 5-on-3 power play goal scored by Matt Alfaro at 5:01 of sudden-death. Frank Hora and Samuel Jardine both earned two helpers from the blueline, and Ryan Zuhlsdorf scored his first professional goal in his debut at 4:18 of the third period.

SWAMP RABBITS HONOR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

Saturday, January 9, 2021 marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The Swamp Rabbits are proud to extend our thanks to the Greenville Police Department by delivering 30 tickets to Greenville's upcoming home game on January 17.

