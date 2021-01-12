ECHL Transactions - January 12

January 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 12, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Ross Olsson, F

Anthony Florentino, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Jake Hildebrand, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve

Delete Myles Powell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Luc Brown, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Gordi Myer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve

Delete Bryan Moore, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Karch Bachman, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Travis Howe, F ECHL rights relinquished

Delete Nick Poehling, F recalled by Ontario [1/10]

Delete Jack Poehling, F recalled by Ontario [1/10]

Indy:

Delete Derek Barach, F loaned to Texas

Jacksonville:

Add Jason Binkley, D activated from reserve

Add Ian McKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Marquardt, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Mike Pelech, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wichita:

Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D/F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

