ECHL Transactions - January 12
January 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 12, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Ross Olsson, F
Anthony Florentino, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Jake Hildebrand, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve
Delete Myles Powell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Luc Brown, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Gordi Myer, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve
Delete Bryan Moore, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Karch Bachman, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Travis Howe, F ECHL rights relinquished
Delete Nick Poehling, F recalled by Ontario [1/10]
Delete Jack Poehling, F recalled by Ontario [1/10]
Indy:
Delete Derek Barach, F loaned to Texas
Jacksonville:
Add Jason Binkley, D activated from reserve
Add Ian McKinnon, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Marquardt, F placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Mike Pelech, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wichita:
Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D/F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
