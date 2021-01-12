Matt Marcinew Named ECHL Player of the Week

January 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Matt Marcinew of the Indy Fuel is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 4-10. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor after winning the award for the week ending Dec. 20.

Marcinew scored three goals, including a pair of game-winning tallies, and added four assists in two games against Greenville last week.

The 27-year-old had a goal and three assists in a 6-5 overtime win on Friday and added two goals and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Marcinew is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 12 points (5g-7a) in nine games this season.

Marcinew has tallied 105 points (41g-64a) in 136 career ECHL games with Indy, Greenville and Manchester. He has added 13 points (4g-9a) in 41 career American Hockey League games with Ontario, Springfield and Stockton.

Prior to turning pro, Marcinew recorded 64 points (29g-35a) in 160 career games at the University of Denver.

On behalf of Matt Marcinew, a case of pucks will be donated to an Indy youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.