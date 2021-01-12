Derek Barach Signs with AHL's Texas Stars

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that forward Derek Barach has been signed to a contract with the AHL's Texas Stars.

Barach, 25, signed with the Fuel prior to the season start after splitting the 2019-20 season between the AHL's Cleveland Monsters and ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen. Appearing 47 games for the Monsters last season, Barach tallied seven goals and six assists. Signing with Indy prior to the start of the 2020-21 ECHL season, the 5-foot-8, 165-pound forward skated in seven ECHL games registering three goals and four assists.

A native of Glenmont, New York, Barach played four seasons at Mercyhurst University before turning pro with Cleveland. Skating in a total of 150 NCAA contests, Barach registered 49 goals and 95 assists as well as serving as captain during his junior and senior year.

