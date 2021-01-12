Tulsa's Durny Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Roman Durny of the Tulsa Oilers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 4-10.

Durny went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.96 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .968 in two appearances against Utah last week.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Anaheim, Durny stopped all 26 shots he faced to earn his first professional shutout in a 1-0 win on Saturday and made 37 saves, and stopped all four shootout attempts, in a 3-2 shootout victory on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is 2-1-0 in three appearances for the Oilers this season with a 2.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of .931.

A native of Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia, Durny has seen action in 16 career ECHL games with Norfolk and Tulsa, while also appearing in nine career games with Bratislava Slovan in his native country.

Prior to turning pro, Durny appeared in 75 career games with Des Moines in the United States Hockey League where he went 37-29-3 with eight shutouts, a 2.54 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Runner Up: Evan Weninger, Wichita (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .951 save pct.).

Also Nominated: C.J. Motte (Allen), Andrew Shortridge (Kansas City), Alex Dubeau (South Carolina) and Brandon Halverson (Wheeling).

