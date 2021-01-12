Swamp Rabbits Agree to Terms with Forward Luc Brown and Defenseman Gordi Myer

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed forward Luc Brown and defenseman Gordi Myer to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Both Brown and Myer join the Upstate after completing a four-year NCAA career.

Brown, 24, served as assistant captain at University of Alaska-Anchorage during the 2019-20 season. The Napanee, Ontario native concluded his collegiate career by leading his team in points (20) and averaging a point per game (eight goals, 12 assists) through 20 appearances.

Prior to joining Alaska-Anchorage, the 6-foot, 189 pound forward appeared in 66 games with Union College across three seasons and totaled 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists). In juniors, Brown was named OJHL Most Valuable Player and Most Improved player during the 2015-16 season after leading the league in goals (42) and points (91).

Myer, 24, joins Swamp Town after four seasons at Ohio State University totaling 45 points (eight goals, 37 assists) in 133 games. The Sylvania, Ohio native previously earned 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors and is a four-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete.

In four seasons with the Buckeyes, Myer registered a +30 rating, the fourth-best for an Ohio State University defenseman since 2001. Prior to college, the 5-foot-10, 179 pound blueliner appeared in 59 games with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers in 2015-16.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will turn their sights forward to a three games in three nights stretch beginning on Friday, January 15. The Swamp Rabbits will battle the South Carolina Stingrays on back-to-back nights in Charleston on Friday and Saturday. Greenville will conclude the weekend with a 3:05 p.m. Sunday matinee against the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Ticket information is available online at SwampRabbits.com.

